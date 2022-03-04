Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $262,940.26 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $62.14 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,657,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.