PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $78,230.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.72 or 0.06560016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.30 or 1.00003199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026395 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.