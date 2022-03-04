Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.