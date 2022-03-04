Private Trust Co. NA Has $533,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

