Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

