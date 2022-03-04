Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.01

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1091224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

