Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

