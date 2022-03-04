PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Lowered to $19.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

PWSC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

