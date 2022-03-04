Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Shares of PRTG opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

