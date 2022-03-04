Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1785659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

