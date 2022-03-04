Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 303.23% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.