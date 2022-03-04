Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Achieves $8.96 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $8.96 million and $736,496.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00007402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.07 or 0.06639903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.58 or 0.99857296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

