Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Suspended” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,400 ($18.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.15).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 30.30 ($0.41) on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.90 ($2.79). 5,952,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £984.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,080.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,274.64. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 166.30 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Polymetal International (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.