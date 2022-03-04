Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 306682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

AUCOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

