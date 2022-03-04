Polkadot Price Tops $17.37 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $17.37 or 0.00041916 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $17.15 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.07 or 0.06557159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,509.58 or 1.00175801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

