Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $532.00

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 532 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 2,116 ($28.39), with a volume of 189405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($29.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,395.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,498.60.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

