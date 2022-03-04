Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $532.00

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 532 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 2,116 ($28.39), with a volume of 189405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($29.65).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,395.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,498.60.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)
Featured Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.