PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

