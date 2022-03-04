PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.47. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1,707 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $743.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 351,901 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,012,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 132,152 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.