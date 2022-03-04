PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29,702.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.