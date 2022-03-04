PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
