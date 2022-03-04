Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 152,522 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

