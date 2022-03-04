Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

