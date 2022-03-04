PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of PLBY opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 119,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.