PlayFuel (PLF) Market Cap Achieves $750,199.08

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $750,199.08 and approximately $2.05 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

