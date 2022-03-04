Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,448 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,643. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

