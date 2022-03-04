Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $169.42. 275,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $445.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

