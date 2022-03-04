Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $165.58. 226,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

