Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

SPG traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,014. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

