Piper Sandler Lowers SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $20.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.
SEMR opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.
SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
