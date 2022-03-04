Piper Sandler Lowers SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $20.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

SEMR opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

