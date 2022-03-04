Piper Sandler Cuts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $111.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.51% from the company’s current price.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $71.38 on Friday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

