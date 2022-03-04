Piper Sandler Comments on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.21.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.98 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.