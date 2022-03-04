Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Edison C. Buchanan Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

