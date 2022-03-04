Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Margaret Montemayor Sells 3,855 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $245.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,296,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

