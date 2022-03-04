PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

