PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Down 0.3%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.03. Approximately 582,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 278,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $263,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

