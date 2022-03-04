Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.49

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

PGENY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

