Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $89.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

