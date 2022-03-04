Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00013337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

