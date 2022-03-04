Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.65 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
