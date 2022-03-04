Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.65 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

