Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHC. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 87,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

