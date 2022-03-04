Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. 908,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

