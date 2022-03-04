PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 461.1% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSHIF stock opened at 0.68 on Friday. PetroShale has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 0.78.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PetroShale, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

