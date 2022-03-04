Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.