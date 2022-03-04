PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.62

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 6246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 126,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.