Peter Dicks Purchases 1,274 Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks bought 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,794.85).

FSFL stock opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.12. The stock has a market cap of £656.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47).

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.