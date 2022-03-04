Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,247.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,247 ($30.15) and last traded at GBX 2,267 ($30.42), with a volume of 181089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,340 ($31.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.36) to GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($45.75) to GBX 3,440 ($46.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,532.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,673.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

