PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PKI stock opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

