Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Down 77.4% in February

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the January 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,800,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,166,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,085,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,192,000.
Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12. Perimeter Solutions has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.14.
Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives.
