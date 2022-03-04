PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL remained flat at $$9.81 on Thursday. 3,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PepperLime Health Acquisition is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.