Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $164,912.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 142,826,179 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

