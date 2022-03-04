Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 1,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50.

NYSE:PEN opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.97 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

